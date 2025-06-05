Rajasthan Gems: Khichan and Menar Join India's Ramsar Sites
India's list of Ramsar sites has expanded to 91 with the inclusion of Khichan and Menar in Rajasthan. These additions are part of global efforts to conserve wetlands, protect biodiversity, and sustain human life. The Ramsar Convention, established in 1971, focuses on the wise use of wetlands.
India's commitment to environmental conservation has received a boost with the addition of two new wetlands to the Ramsar Sites list. Khichan in Phalodi and Menar in Udaipur, both located in Rajasthan, have been recognized as wetlands of international importance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm on X, describing it as a significant achievement fueled by public participation. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the growing list, attributing it to the government's green initiatives.
The Ramsar Convention, an international treaty signed in 1971, aims to conserve wetlands and promote their sustainable use. India's active participation since 1982 underscores its dedication to a greener future.
