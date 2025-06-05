Left Menu

Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Kharkiv

Russian drones attacked apartment buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine, injuring nine people. Six drone strikes were reported, with one hitting an apartment's 17th floor and another the second floor. Emergency services responded, but Reuters could not independently verify details. Kharkiv is frequently targeted amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:50 IST
Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Kharkiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian drones have targeted apartment buildings in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, causing fires and leaving at least nine people injured, according to the city's mayor on Thursday. Ihor Terekhov used the Telegram messaging app to report that there had been six drone strikes across the city.

One drone struck an apartment building on the 17th floor and another on the second. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the sites of the attacks. Reuters reported that it could not independently verify these accounts, and there has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident.

Situated just 30 kilometers from the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv has seen frequent drone and missile attacks over the duration of the multi-year conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025