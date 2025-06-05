Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Kharkiv

Russian drones have targeted apartment buildings in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, causing fires and leaving at least nine people injured, according to the city's mayor on Thursday. Ihor Terekhov used the Telegram messaging app to report that there had been six drone strikes across the city.

One drone struck an apartment building on the 17th floor and another on the second. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the sites of the attacks. Reuters reported that it could not independently verify these accounts, and there has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident.

Situated just 30 kilometers from the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv has seen frequent drone and missile attacks over the duration of the multi-year conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)