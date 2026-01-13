Drone Strikes Target Greek-Managed Oil Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline

Two oil tankers managed by Greek companies were targeted by drones near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on Tuesday, according to six sources. The terminal is responsible for handling around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports.

The Delta Harmony, managed by Delta Tankers, and the Matilda, managed by Thenamaris, were affected. Sources revealed that both vessels were expected to load oil from Kazakhstani fields, with Delta Harmony loading from Tengizchevroil and Matilda from Karachaganak.

A spokesperson from Thenamaris confirmed that the Matilda sustained minor damage from two drone strikes while in ballast condition. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the ship remains seaworthy. Delta Tankers has not commented on the incident, and CPC also declined to comment.

