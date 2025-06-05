Left Menu

Drone Strikes Ignite Fires and Chaos in Kharkiv

Russian drones attacked apartment buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine, causing fires and injuring 17 people, including children. The strikes mainly damaged seven buildings, hitting two directly. Kharkiv's proximity to Russia makes it a frequent target in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 06:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a disturbing development, Russian drones targeted residential buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, igniting fires and leaving 17 residents injured. Among the casualties were two children, according to Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Local authorities, including Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reported significant damage in the 1 a.m. strikes. Seven apartment buildings were affected; notably, two structures sustained direct hits by the drones.

The city of Kharkiv, situated near the Russian border, has repeatedly suffered from such attacks amid the ongoing war. While there has been no response yet from Russia, the incident emphasizes the persistent tension and vulnerability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

