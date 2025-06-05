Drone Strikes Ignite Fires and Chaos in Kharkiv

In a disturbing development, Russian drones targeted residential buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, igniting fires and leaving 17 residents injured. Among the casualties were two children, according to Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Local authorities, including Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reported significant damage in the 1 a.m. strikes. Seven apartment buildings were affected; notably, two structures sustained direct hits by the drones.

The city of Kharkiv, situated near the Russian border, has repeatedly suffered from such attacks amid the ongoing war. While there has been no response yet from Russia, the incident emphasizes the persistent tension and vulnerability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)