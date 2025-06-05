NMMC Identifies 527 Buildings as 'Dangerous' in Navi Mumbai
A recent survey by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) identified 527 buildings as 'dangerous'. Buildings over 30 years old must undergo structural audits by registered engineers. Residents are urged to vacate these premises until necessary repairs are certified as complete. Fines apply for non-compliance.
- Country:
- India
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 527 buildings within its jurisdiction as 'dangerous' during a survey conducted for the 2024-25 period. The civic body mandates that all buildings older than 30 years undergo a structural audit by a registered civil or structural engineer.
This survey was carried out in accordance with the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Residents of these identified buildings have been advised to vacate the premises immediately to ensure their safety.
The NMMC has called on residents, owners, and institutions to conduct structural audits and submit a report by September 30 to the relevant civic authorities. A certificate confirming completion of necessary repairs is required, failing which a significant fine may be imposed.
ALSO READ
Opposition Leader Slams BJP's Disruption Tactics in Delhi Civic Body
Mumbai Civic Body Urged to Cancel Turkish Rescue Gear Contract Amid Political Tensions
Bolstering India's Walls: The Role of Murfor® Compact in Building Safety
Mumbai civic body scraps plan to procure robotic lifebuoys made in Turkey