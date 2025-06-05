NMMC Identifies 527 Buildings as 'Dangerous' in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 527 buildings within its jurisdiction as 'dangerous' during a survey conducted for the 2024-25 period. The civic body mandates that all buildings older than 30 years undergo a structural audit by a registered civil or structural engineer.

This survey was carried out in accordance with the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Residents of these identified buildings have been advised to vacate the premises immediately to ensure their safety.

The NMMC has called on residents, owners, and institutions to conduct structural audits and submit a report by September 30 to the relevant civic authorities. A certificate confirming completion of necessary repairs is required, failing which a significant fine may be imposed.