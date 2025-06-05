Left Menu

NMMC Identifies 527 Buildings as 'Dangerous' in Navi Mumbai

A recent survey by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) identified 527 buildings as 'dangerous'. Buildings over 30 years old must undergo structural audits by registered engineers. Residents are urged to vacate these premises until necessary repairs are certified as complete. Fines apply for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:52 IST
NMMC Identifies 527 Buildings as 'Dangerous' in Navi Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 527 buildings within its jurisdiction as 'dangerous' during a survey conducted for the 2024-25 period. The civic body mandates that all buildings older than 30 years undergo a structural audit by a registered civil or structural engineer.

This survey was carried out in accordance with the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Residents of these identified buildings have been advised to vacate the premises immediately to ensure their safety.

The NMMC has called on residents, owners, and institutions to conduct structural audits and submit a report by September 30 to the relevant civic authorities. A certificate confirming completion of necessary repairs is required, failing which a significant fine may be imposed.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025