Seven NZ University Students to Intern at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

In a landmark announcement for New Zealand’s rapidly advancing space sector, seven exceptional university students have been awarded New Zealand Space Scholarships to undertake prestigious three-month internships at NASA’s world-renowned Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California. The scholarships were announced by Space Minister Judith Collins during a ceremony honoring the 2025 recipients.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these incredibly capable students,” Collins stated. “They will gain invaluable experience working on cutting-edge space projects alongside scientists and engineers who are part of world-leading NASA missions.”

Meet the 2025 Scholarship Recipients

The selected students come from some of New Zealand’s top academic institutions, representing diverse areas of study within science, engineering, and space research:

Asif Rasha – Auckland University of Technology

Shivam Desai – University of Auckland

Felix Goddard – University of Canterbury

Jack Patterson – University of Canterbury

Mark Bishop – Victoria University of Wellington

Sofie Claridge – Victoria University of Wellington

Taran John – Victoria University of Wellington

These talented scholars will soon travel to JPL, one of NASA’s premier research and development centers. Known for leading missions such as Voyager, Perseverance, and Europa Clipper, JPL provides an unparalleled opportunity to participate in the frontiers of space exploration.

Hands-On Learning in Deep Space and Beyond

The students will work on an array of high-impact projects across JPL’s extensive mission portfolio. These include areas such as:

Deep space communication systems

Early universe and Big Bang cosmology

Mission analysis and trajectory design

Interplanetary navigation and orbital mechanics

The immersive nature of these internships allows students to directly apply theoretical knowledge to real-world space challenges—an experience that positions them as future leaders in New Zealand’s space ecosystem.

“These internships will equip them with real-world skills to kick-start exciting careers in New Zealand’s fast-growing space industry,” said Collins.

Fueling a Thriving Space and Aviation Economy

Minister Collins emphasized that initiatives like the New Zealand Space Scholarships and the Prime Minister’s Space Prizes play a critical role in nurturing the next generation of aerospace professionals. “They help us encourage the next generation of talent to ensure we have an aerospace-capable workforce,” she said.

This vision is part of the Government’s strategic plan to double the size of the space and advanced aviation sectors by 2030. Last month, a new economic report showed that these sectors are already booming:

The space sector grew 53% in the five years to 2024.

It contributed $2.47 billion to the economy in the 2023–2024 financial year.

The advanced aviation sector, with significant crossover into space tech, added another $480 million.

These figures highlight the commercial, scientific, and technological value of continued investment in space capability and workforce development.

More Opportunities Ahead for Students and Professionals

The success of the 2025 Space Scholarship program comes alongside a fresh call for applications to the 2025 Prime Minister’s Space Prizes, which are now open. These awards recognize outstanding contributions in two categories:

Professional Excellence – for individuals advancing space innovation or operations

Student Endeavour – for academic and research excellence in space-related studies

By spotlighting excellence at both student and professional levels, the Government aims to build a robust pipeline of talent to propel the nation’s space ambitions forward.

For more information about the current scholarship recipients, their assigned projects at JPL, and application details for the Prime Minister’s Space Prizes, interested parties can visit the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website.

A Future Written in the Stars

The 2025 New Zealand Space Scholarships serve not just as an accolade for academic excellence but as a springboard for deeper engagement in the international space community. As these students begin their journeys at NASA JPL, they carry with them the aspirations of a nation increasingly invested in space science, exploration, and innovation.

In the words of Minister Collins, “This is just the beginning. Our space sector is not only thriving—it’s reaching for the stars.”