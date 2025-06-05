Green Light for Mumbai's New Jetty Project Spurs Debate
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has approved the construction of a new passenger jetty in Mumbai near the Gateway of India. Despite facing local opposition concerned about heritage impacts and traffic, the state asserts the project offers significant public infrastructure benefits. Legal challenges continue as courts deliberate on its merits.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has sanctioned the construction of a new passenger jetty near Mumbai's Gateway of India. The Supreme Court recently declined to halt the project, leading to the clearance announcement on Thursday.
The proposed Rs 229-crore project aims to develop a jetty and terminal building at Radio Club in Colaba, South Mumbai. Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing public infrastructure.
Despite local residents' concerns over potential heritage damage and traffic congestion, courts have so far upheld the project's continuation. The initiative is part of broader efforts to upgrade infrastructure in the area and is expected to alleviate existing congestion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guwahati Waterlogging Crisis: Assam CM's Supreme Court Appeal
Controversial Shin Bet Chief Dismissal Deemed Illegal by Israel's Supreme Court
UPDATE 4-Split US Supreme Court blocks taxpayer-funded religious charter school
Controversy Over Waqf: Supreme Court Weighs Interim Orders
Delhi Govt Seeks Supreme Court Nod to Withdraw Cases on L-G Authority