Green Light for Mumbai's New Jetty Project Spurs Debate

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has sanctioned the construction of a new passenger jetty near Mumbai's Gateway of India. The Supreme Court recently declined to halt the project, leading to the clearance announcement on Thursday.

The proposed Rs 229-crore project aims to develop a jetty and terminal building at Radio Club in Colaba, South Mumbai. Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing public infrastructure.

Despite local residents' concerns over potential heritage damage and traffic congestion, courts have so far upheld the project's continuation. The initiative is part of broader efforts to upgrade infrastructure in the area and is expected to alleviate existing congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)