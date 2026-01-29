Calls for Supreme Court Probe Intensify Amid Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Controversy

In the wake of the tragic plane crash that led to the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, political tensions have escalated. On Thursday, Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil echoed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's call for a probe, accusing the Centre of negligence in monitoring such incidents.

Mamata Banerjee, in a poignant post on X, expressed her shock and demanded a Supreme Court-led investigation to uncover any possible foul play. Her demands were dismissed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accused Banerjee of engaging in 'dirty and despicable politics' during a time of national mourning.

Fadnavis criticized Banerjee's comments, reaffirming that the crash was an accident and urging political leaders to avoid exploiting the tragedy. As political leaders mourn Ajit Pawar's passing, calls for a transparent probe are growing louder to address public doubts about the incident's cause.

