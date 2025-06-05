Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Kicks Off Ambitious Greening Campaign for World Environment Day

The Andhra Pradesh government launched a major greening initiative on World Environment Day, intending to boost the state's green cover from 29% to 50%. The campaign includes 'Vana Mahotsav' and an anti-plastic drive, with a goal to plant one crore saplings in a single day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:34 IST
Andhra Pradesh Kicks Off Ambitious Greening Campaign for World Environment Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, Andhra Pradesh launched a massive campaign to enhance its green cover by 21%. The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, includes the 'Vana Mahotsav' and an anti-plastic pollution drive. The state plans to plant one crore saplings today.

The initiative aims to expand Andhra Pradesh's green cover from the current 30.05% to 50% by 2029, starting with a target of 37% by 2025. Throughout this period, departments will collaborate to afforest over 9.87 lakh hectares supported by local agencies.

Each district will be overseen by Collectors and senior officers, employing advanced technology such as geo-tagging and drones for effective monitoring. A real-time dashboard will engage public participation and ensure transparency in these environmental efforts.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025