Andhra Pradesh Kicks Off Ambitious Greening Campaign for World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, Andhra Pradesh launched a massive campaign to enhance its green cover by 21%. The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, includes the 'Vana Mahotsav' and an anti-plastic pollution drive. The state plans to plant one crore saplings today.

The initiative aims to expand Andhra Pradesh's green cover from the current 30.05% to 50% by 2029, starting with a target of 37% by 2025. Throughout this period, departments will collaborate to afforest over 9.87 lakh hectares supported by local agencies.

Each district will be overseen by Collectors and senior officers, employing advanced technology such as geo-tagging and drones for effective monitoring. A real-time dashboard will engage public participation and ensure transparency in these environmental efforts.