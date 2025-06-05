Left Menu

Gujarat's Green Initiative: Mission Four Million Trees Launch

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. This initiative, part of World Environment Day celebrations, aims to plant 40 lakh trees in the city to combat pollution and enhance greenery. Additionally, a 'Sindoor Van' nature park was launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:39 IST
Gujarat's Green Initiative: Mission Four Million Trees Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhancing the urban green cover, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's ambitious 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign on World Environment Day.

The drive seeks to plant an impressive 40 lakh trees throughout the city, aiming to mitigate pollution and curb rising temperatures. As part of the celebration, a 'Sindoor Van' nature park was also launched in Chandlodia ward in memory of those lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The campaign features a unique approach with tree chariots visiting residents to plant trees free of charge, supported by a toll-free number and app-based participation. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025