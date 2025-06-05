Gujarat's Green Initiative: Mission Four Million Trees Launch

In a significant step towards enhancing the urban green cover, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's ambitious 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign on World Environment Day.

The drive seeks to plant an impressive 40 lakh trees throughout the city, aiming to mitigate pollution and curb rising temperatures. As part of the celebration, a 'Sindoor Van' nature park was also launched in Chandlodia ward in memory of those lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The campaign features a unique approach with tree chariots visiting residents to plant trees free of charge, supported by a toll-free number and app-based participation. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to environmental sustainability.

