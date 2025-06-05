Gujarat's Green Initiative: Mission Four Million Trees Launch
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. This initiative, part of World Environment Day celebrations, aims to plant 40 lakh trees in the city to combat pollution and enhance greenery. Additionally, a 'Sindoor Van' nature park was launched.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards enhancing the urban green cover, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's ambitious 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign on World Environment Day.
The drive seeks to plant an impressive 40 lakh trees throughout the city, aiming to mitigate pollution and curb rising temperatures. As part of the celebration, a 'Sindoor Van' nature park was also launched in Chandlodia ward in memory of those lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
The campaign features a unique approach with tree chariots visiting residents to plant trees free of charge, supported by a toll-free number and app-based participation. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to environmental sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra's Dismissal Over Controversial Remarks
India Advances in Air Power: AMCA Fighter Jet Development Gets Green Light
India's Indigenous AMCA Project Takes Flight
India's AMCA: Stealth Fighter Revolution
India Accelerates Indigenous Combat Aircraft Development: AMCA Programme Gains Momentum