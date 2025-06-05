Left Menu

Massive Discounts on Eco-Friendly Cooling Appliances in Capital

Residents in the national capital can now avail a new scheme by BSES discoms, which offers up to 89% discounts on replacing old air conditioners and fans with more energy-efficient models. The initiative aims to reduce power consumption and carbon emissions, while also lowering electricity bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:39 IST
The national capital's power consumers have an opportunity to cut down on electricity bills and carbon emissions, thanks to a scheme by BSES discoms. The initiative provides hefty discounts, ranging from 63% to 89%, on replacing outmoded air conditioners and ceiling fans with more efficient models.

Under this scheme, consumers can trade in old appliances for new 5-star inverter ACs and brushless direct current (BLDC) fans. Remarkably, this transition could yield household savings of up to Rs 34,000 per air conditioner and Rs 1,800 per fan annually.

Given cooling appliances typically account for about half of a household's electricity use, this scheme addresses significant energy consumption and associated carbon emissions. Consumers are encouraged to set their AC thermostats to 24 degrees Celsius, striking a cost-effective balance between comfort and energy use.

