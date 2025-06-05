Massive Discounts on Eco-Friendly Cooling Appliances in Capital

The national capital's power consumers have an opportunity to cut down on electricity bills and carbon emissions, thanks to a scheme by BSES discoms. The initiative provides hefty discounts, ranging from 63% to 89%, on replacing outmoded air conditioners and ceiling fans with more efficient models.

Under this scheme, consumers can trade in old appliances for new 5-star inverter ACs and brushless direct current (BLDC) fans. Remarkably, this transition could yield household savings of up to Rs 34,000 per air conditioner and Rs 1,800 per fan annually.

Given cooling appliances typically account for about half of a household's electricity use, this scheme addresses significant energy consumption and associated carbon emissions. Consumers are encouraged to set their AC thermostats to 24 degrees Celsius, striking a cost-effective balance between comfort and energy use.