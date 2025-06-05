Mathura Leads Fight Against Climate Change with Greening and Recycling Initiatives
Mathura MP Hema Malini urged people to cut air conditioner use. On World Environment Day, Mathura initiated significant green projects, including a 150-hectare city forest and a waste segregation scheme. Mathura Refinery held a program promoting environmental responsibility.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to combat climate change, Mathura MP Hema Malini has called on residents to reduce air conditioner usage by two hours daily. Her statement, made on World Environment Day, emphasized the role collective efforts can play in restoring Mathura's natural beauty.
Supporting these efforts, Divisional Forest Officer Rajni Kant Mittal revealed plans for a substantial greening initiative in Mathura. A sprawling 150-hectare 'city forest' is being developed with over 76,000 saplings and significant water bodies to serve as an 'oxygen duct'. This project is largely reliant on indigenous flora to boost the environment.
Additionally, a pioneering waste segregation program involves over 100 villages, where homes sort their waste for a nominal fee. The project has already enrolled 15,000 households and collected five tons of plastic waste. Aligning with 'Beat Plastic Pollution', Mathura Refinery hosted a special program urging citizens to embrace environmental stewardship for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Moves to Streamline Forestry Regulations with NES-CF Reforms
Andhra Pradesh Kicks Off Ambitious Greening Campaign for World Environment Day
Nuclear Science Tackles Plastic Waste Through Innovation and Global Collaboration
NGT Demands Strict Enforcement of Plastic Waste Rules in Tobacco Industry
AI transforms forestry logistics, cuts emissions and boosts efficiency