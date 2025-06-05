Mathura Leads Fight Against Climate Change with Greening and Recycling Initiatives

In an effort to combat climate change, Mathura MP Hema Malini has called on residents to reduce air conditioner usage by two hours daily. Her statement, made on World Environment Day, emphasized the role collective efforts can play in restoring Mathura's natural beauty.

Supporting these efforts, Divisional Forest Officer Rajni Kant Mittal revealed plans for a substantial greening initiative in Mathura. A sprawling 150-hectare 'city forest' is being developed with over 76,000 saplings and significant water bodies to serve as an 'oxygen duct'. This project is largely reliant on indigenous flora to boost the environment.

Additionally, a pioneering waste segregation program involves over 100 villages, where homes sort their waste for a nominal fee. The project has already enrolled 15,000 households and collected five tons of plastic waste. Aligning with 'Beat Plastic Pollution', Mathura Refinery hosted a special program urging citizens to embrace environmental stewardship for future generations.

