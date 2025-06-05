Left Menu

Mathura Leads Fight Against Climate Change with Greening and Recycling Initiatives

Mathura MP Hema Malini urged people to cut air conditioner use. On World Environment Day, Mathura initiated significant green projects, including a 150-hectare city forest and a waste segregation scheme. Mathura Refinery held a program promoting environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:40 IST
Mathura Leads Fight Against Climate Change with Greening and Recycling Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to combat climate change, Mathura MP Hema Malini has called on residents to reduce air conditioner usage by two hours daily. Her statement, made on World Environment Day, emphasized the role collective efforts can play in restoring Mathura's natural beauty.

Supporting these efforts, Divisional Forest Officer Rajni Kant Mittal revealed plans for a substantial greening initiative in Mathura. A sprawling 150-hectare 'city forest' is being developed with over 76,000 saplings and significant water bodies to serve as an 'oxygen duct'. This project is largely reliant on indigenous flora to boost the environment.

Additionally, a pioneering waste segregation program involves over 100 villages, where homes sort their waste for a nominal fee. The project has already enrolled 15,000 households and collected five tons of plastic waste. Aligning with 'Beat Plastic Pollution', Mathura Refinery hosted a special program urging citizens to embrace environmental stewardship for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025