Guatemala's Volcanic Crisis: Safety Precautions Amid Eruptions

Guatemala initiated evacuations on Thursday as the Volcano of Fire erupted, releasing hot gas and ash into the air.

According to Juan Laureano, spokesperson for the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator, 594 individuals were evacuated from five communities in Chimaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez.

Evacuations are projected to increase as the volcanic activity continues. Wilver Guerra, 28, from El Porvenir, described witnessing fire in the morning and commended the decision to evacuate timely. Authorities also temporarily closed a highway and suspended classes at 39 schools. The 12,300-foot volcano, one of Central America's most active, is located 33 miles from Guatemala's capital. A devastating 2018 eruption resulted in 194 deaths and 234 missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)