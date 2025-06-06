Guatemala's Volcanic Crisis: Safety Precautions Amid Eruptions
Guatemala commenced evacuations near the Volcano of Fire after an eruption sent gas and ash skyward. Approximately 594 people have been relocated to shelters, with further evacuations expected. Authorities closed a highway, suspended classes, and highlighted the volcano's deadly past, including a 2018 tragedy that claimed 194 lives.
Guatemala initiated evacuations on Thursday as the Volcano of Fire erupted, releasing hot gas and ash into the air.
According to Juan Laureano, spokesperson for the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator, 594 individuals were evacuated from five communities in Chimaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez.
Evacuations are projected to increase as the volcanic activity continues. Wilver Guerra, 28, from El Porvenir, described witnessing fire in the morning and commended the decision to evacuate timely. Authorities also temporarily closed a highway and suspended classes at 39 schools. The 12,300-foot volcano, one of Central America's most active, is located 33 miles from Guatemala's capital. A devastating 2018 eruption resulted in 194 deaths and 234 missing individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
