Daring Airlift: Rescuing Tourists in Sikkim Landslide
In Sikkim, rescue teams have airlifted 17 tourists stranded due to a landslide in Chaten. Efforts continue to evacuate the remaining 47 individuals. Despite challenging weather and terrain, operations progressed with medical and transport support to ensure the safety and onward journey of evacuees.
Seventeen tourists have been safely airlifted from Chaten, a region in north Sikkim impacted by a devastating landslide, as rescue operations resumed this Friday. The evacuation was executed using a helicopter, which transported the stranded individuals to Pakyong.
Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining 47 tourists still trapped in Chaten. Authorities have assured that helicopters will be deployed to bring them to safety as soon as weather conditions permit.
The state has organized buses to ferry evacuees from the airport to Gangtok, facilitating their return journeys. Meanwhile, the military disclosed that three soldiers were killed and six others remain missing following the landslide that struck a camp in Chaten earlier this week.
