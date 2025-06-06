Philippine Fishers Challenge Supreme Court Ruling on Coastal Waters

Impoverished fishing communities in the Philippines are bracing for increased competition as the Supreme Court loosens restrictions on commercial fishing in protected coastal waters. Local fishers, who rely on these waters for their livelihoods, face threats from larger vessels encroaching on their territories.

The controversial court ruling, which invalidated a previous ban on large-scale fishing in municipal waters, has sparked widespread opposition. Mayors, environmentalists, and local fishers fear the decision will exacerbate the decline in fish stocks while compromising the fragile marine ecosystems.

While the decision is not yet final, the influx of commercial vessels into municipal waters is already being observed, prompting urgent appeals to the President and Supreme Court justices to reconsider. The outcome of this battle will significantly impact the social and economic stability of millions in the country's coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)