Tree Branch Mishap in Thane: Family Injured

In Gokul Nagar, Thane West, three individuals sustained injuries when a tree branch fell onto a house. The incident occurred near Pawar Chawl in Azad Nagar 2. The injured, Archana, Aditya, and Kartik Patil, are stable. Authorities removed the remaining branch, but the house suffered structural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:50 IST
In a startling incident in Gokul Nagar, Thane West, three people were injured on Friday when a tree branch collapsed onto their house. The incident, reported by a civic official, took place around 5 PM near Pawar Chawl in Azad Nagar 2.

The injured, identified as Archana Patil (27), Aditya Patil (10), and Kartik Patil (7), are in stable condition and recuperating. The disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, confirmed that personnel from the Tree Authority Department and Disaster Management Cell quickly responded to the scene.

In addition to tending to the injured, the team efficiently cut down the remaining portion of the branch. However, the house sustained structural damage. The swift actions of the authorities prevented further mishaps, ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

