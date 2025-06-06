Tree Branch Mishap in Thane: Family Injured

In a startling incident in Gokul Nagar, Thane West, three people were injured on Friday when a tree branch collapsed onto their house. The incident, reported by a civic official, took place around 5 PM near Pawar Chawl in Azad Nagar 2.

The injured, identified as Archana Patil (27), Aditya Patil (10), and Kartik Patil (7), are in stable condition and recuperating. The disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, confirmed that personnel from the Tree Authority Department and Disaster Management Cell quickly responded to the scene.

In addition to tending to the injured, the team efficiently cut down the remaining portion of the branch. However, the house sustained structural damage. The swift actions of the authorities prevented further mishaps, ensuring the safety of nearby residents.