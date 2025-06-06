Russia's Aerial Arsenal: A Struggle for Modernization
Russia faces a challenging task in replacing nuclear-capable bombers hit in Ukrainian drone strikes. Satellite images reveal significant damage, complicating an already delayed modernization program. Experts question Russia's capability to swiftly recover its aerial fleet amid ongoing sanctions and production hurdles.
Russia's efforts to replace nuclear-capable bombers struck by Ukrainian drones face severe setbacks, as per Western military experts, further delaying an already behind-schedule modernization program.
Satellite photos showcase extensive damage to airfields, with conflicting reports on the number of aircraft affected. While the U.S. estimates up to 20 planes were targeted, Russia denies any destruction, despite insider accounts of negligence leading to substantial losses.
Despite the symbolic blow to its nuclear prowess, experts claim Russia's ground and submarine-based missiles continue to safeguard its strike capability. Nevertheless, the setback aggravates pressure on an aviation fleet vital to Russia's military operations amid sanctions and supply constraints.
