European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared on Tuesday that the European Union is preparing to swiftly propose new sanctions against individuals linked to the harsh repression of demonstrations in Iran. Von der Leyen criticized the escalating number of casualties, labeling it "horrifying," and condemned the excessive use of force against protesters.

As nationwide protests in Iran persist, global opinions remain divided. Some governments accuse foreign influences of inciting the unrest, while others claim Iranian authorities have employed violence against demonstrators. Meanwhile, Iran's leadership, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, contends with domestic issues of economic hardship and calls for international negotiation.

Amid these tensions, Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has urged the United States to take immediate action against Iran's ruling regime, calling for intervention to prevent further casualties. Pahlavi has emphasized the necessity of addressing the regime's actions promptly, as international condemnation intensifies and reports of significant deaths emerge.

