Swift Response Saves the Day: Hotel Kitchen Fire Contained in Delhi
A fire broke out in the kitchen of Vaishno Hotel in central Delhi's Khari Baoli area. The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly, deploying five fire tenders to control the blaze within minutes. The incident resulted in no injuries, ensuring safety and minimal damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in the heart of Delhi on Sunday afternoon, where flames engulfed the kitchen of Vaishno Hotel, located near Fatehpuri Chowk in the bustling Khari Baoli area.
The alert Delhi Fire Services were quick to assign five tenders to the scene, ensuring the fire was contained without delay.
Remarkably, the responders managed to extinguish the flames by 12:25 pm, and officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, demonstrating the efficiency of the fire service department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
