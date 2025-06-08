Left Menu

Swift Response Saves the Day: Hotel Kitchen Fire Contained in Delhi

A fire broke out in the kitchen of Vaishno Hotel in central Delhi's Khari Baoli area. The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly, deploying five fire tenders to control the blaze within minutes. The incident resulted in no injuries, ensuring safety and minimal damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:30 IST
Swift Response Saves the Day: Hotel Kitchen Fire Contained in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the heart of Delhi on Sunday afternoon, where flames engulfed the kitchen of Vaishno Hotel, located near Fatehpuri Chowk in the bustling Khari Baoli area.

The alert Delhi Fire Services were quick to assign five tenders to the scene, ensuring the fire was contained without delay.

Remarkably, the responders managed to extinguish the flames by 12:25 pm, and officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, demonstrating the efficiency of the fire service department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025