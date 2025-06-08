Swift Response Saves the Day: Hotel Kitchen Fire Contained in Delhi

A fire erupted in the heart of Delhi on Sunday afternoon, where flames engulfed the kitchen of Vaishno Hotel, located near Fatehpuri Chowk in the bustling Khari Baoli area.

The alert Delhi Fire Services were quick to assign five tenders to the scene, ensuring the fire was contained without delay.

Remarkably, the responders managed to extinguish the flames by 12:25 pm, and officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, demonstrating the efficiency of the fire service department.

(With inputs from agencies.)