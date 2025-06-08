Tragic Drowning of Engineering Students in Jamshedpur River
Two engineering students, Shubham Kumar and Shashank, drowned while bathing in a river near Baroda ghat in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The incident occurred on Saturday and their bodies were recovered by divers on Sunday. A friend was rescued and hospitalized, offering a glimmer of relief in the tragedy.
Tragedy struck in Jamshedpur's Baroda ghat when two engineering students lost their lives in a drowning incident. Shubham Kumar and Shashank slipped while bathing in the river and drowned on Saturday afternoon, according to police sources.
Efforts were made to rescue the students, but only a friend of the duo could be saved by locals, and was promptly taken to a local private hospital for treatment.
The victims' bodies were finally recovered by divers at a nearby Shiva ghat in the Bagbeda area on Sunday morning, bringing a somber closure to the unfortunate event.
