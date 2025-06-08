Assam Floods Show Signs of Relief as Affected Numbers Drop

The flood scenario in Assam showed improvement on Sunday, with a drop in the number of affected individuals to 2.59 lakh, even as three more people lost their lives, taking the death toll to 26 this year due to floods and landslides, officials reported.

Fortunately, no major river was flowing above the danger level. The partial resumption of ferry services over the Brahmaputra provided some relief, as highlighted by state officials. Meanwhile, 32 revenue circles and 741 villages across 11 districts are still grappling with floods.

The worst-hit areas remain the Barak valley districts, with the ASDMA bulletin detailing 1,62,108 people affected in Sribhumi, 51,663 in Hailakandi, and 36,271 in Cachar. Relief efforts are ongoing with over 24,000 displaced individuals housed in 100 relief camps, and essential services are slowly resuming.

