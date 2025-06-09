Left Menu

Health Updates: Measles in Texas and Ozempic's Eye Concern

Texas reports no new measles cases for the first time since February, maintaining 742 total cases. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk's Ozempic is linked to rare serious eye disorders, possibly causing vision loss, according to the European Medicines Agency. This is the first regulatory confirmation of such a side effect.

Updated: 09-06-2025 02:29 IST
The Texas Department of Health announced a milestone in the ongoing measles outbreak, reporting no new cases for the first time since the outbreak began in February. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 742 as of Friday, marking a significant stabilization in the state's battle against the infectious disease.

On another health front, the European Medicines Agency has raised concerns over Novo Nordisk's diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic. These medications are now linked to a rare but serious eye condition that can result in vision loss, identified as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). This marks the first time a regulatory body has confirmed this potential side effect.

As health authorities continue to monitor these developments, both the measles situation in Texas and the potential side effects of Ozempic highlight the ongoing challenges and discoveries in public health management and pharmaceutical safety.

