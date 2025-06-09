Left Menu

Storm Barbara: A Brewing Hurricane Threatens Mexico's Coastline

Tropical Storm Barbara is intensifying off Mexico's southwest coast, expected to become a hurricane but likely won't impact land. Positioned near Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, it brings potential flooding rains and dangerous surf to the region. Predicted to shift into the Pacific by Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-06-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 02:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical Storm Barbara, gathering strength off the southwest coast of Mexico, is on track to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami. Despite its intensification, it is not expected to directly threaten land.

As of Sunday, Barbara was positioned approximately 325 kilometers southwest of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state. It was generating maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and traveling west-northwest at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

Forecasts suggest the storm will evolve into a hurricane overnight, continuing its west-northwest path for the next two days before veering west at a reduced speed by Tuesday. Potential repercussions include 5-10 centimeters of rain, risking floods and mudslides in Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco, along with perilous surf and rip currents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

