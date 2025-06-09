Assam's Annual Deluge: Inundation Continues as Waters Recede

The flood situation in Assam remains dire, affecting approximately 2.6 lakh individuals across six districts despite receding water levels, officials reported on Monday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floodwaters are withdrawing from most inundated areas, with a halt in rainfall over the past 24 hours. Authorities are cautiously optimistic that the situation will improve if the region experiences another day without rain.

A report by ASDMA highlighted three additional fatalities in Kamrup district, raising the death toll from this year's floods and landslides to 26. Relief efforts are ongoing, with 130 relief camps providing aid to the displaced. Over 741 villages remain submerged, affecting crop areas and livestock.

