Tragedy in Delhi: House Collapse Claims Young Life

An eight-year-old boy died and a man was injured after part of a house collapsed in Delhi's Nangloi area. The incident occurred when a terrace toilet fell onto the verandah below. The boy, identified as Vansh, was declared dead at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An eight-year-old boy tragically died while a man sustained injuries following a house collapse in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday morning, according to officials.

The police reported that the incident ensued when a toilet on the terrace of the single-storeyed home crumbled onto the verandah, resulting in the ceiling giving way. Consequently, the young boy, Vansh, son of a daily wage laborer from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was critically injured and later declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call at 7.12 am, prompting the dispatch of four fire tenders to Rajendra Park Extension. Upon arrival, they rescued two individuals trapped beneath the rubble. Sabir, a 45-year-old tenant, received first aid for minor injuries. Authorities revealed the structure was in poor condition, and investigations continue to determine the exact cause of collapse.

