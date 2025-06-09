Left Menu

Hiranandani Launches 'The Arena' in Mumbai Region

Hiranandani Communities has launched the first phase of its housing project, 'The Arena', in Mumbai's Panvel area. The project comprises 600 units as part of the 588-acre Hiranandani Fortune City township. Expected topline revenue from this phase is Rs 1,100 crore, tapping into Panvel's growth prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:01 IST
Hiranandani Communities is poised to generate Rs 1,100 crore from its latest housing initiative, 'The Arena', located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Officially unveiled as part of the first phase, 'The Arena' features around 600 units.

This project is a significant addition to the expansive 588-acre township known as Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel. The real estate company anticipates surpassing Rs 1,100 crore in topline revenue from this phase alone.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of the company, cited Panvel's increasing growth potential as a driving factor. The area is experiencing rising per capita income, more employment openings, and an influx of talent seeking comprehensive living solutions. To date, the township boasts over 2,200 delivered apartments and has attracted more than 3,000 residents.

