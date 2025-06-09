Fatal Fire: E-Rickshaw Charging Station Tragedy in Delhi
A tragic fire at an e-rickshaw charging station in Delhi's Dilshad Garden resulted in two deaths. The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, claimed the lives of resident Shashi and a vagabond, Ballu. Investigations are ongoing into illegal charging stations posing severe safety threats.
A devastating fire at a residential e-rickshaw charging station in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden resulted in two fatalities, according to local authorities on Monday.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of a residence in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were parked. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have ignited the blaze, leading to the deaths of Shashi, a 25-year-old resident, and Ballu, a 55-year-old vagabond.
Emergency services pinpointed the fire's origin and acted swiftly to contain it, averting further catastrophe. Police are examining illegal e-rickshaw charging stations across Delhi, which reportedly contribute to an annual financial loss of Rs 120 crore and pose significant safety hazards.
