Fatal Fire: E-Rickshaw Charging Station Tragedy in Delhi

A devastating fire at a residential e-rickshaw charging station in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden resulted in two fatalities, according to local authorities on Monday.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a residence in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were parked. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have ignited the blaze, leading to the deaths of Shashi, a 25-year-old resident, and Ballu, a 55-year-old vagabond.

Emergency services pinpointed the fire's origin and acted swiftly to contain it, averting further catastrophe. Police are examining illegal e-rickshaw charging stations across Delhi, which reportedly contribute to an annual financial loss of Rs 120 crore and pose significant safety hazards.

