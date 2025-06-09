Left Menu

Fatal Fire: E-Rickshaw Charging Station Tragedy in Delhi

A tragic fire at an e-rickshaw charging station in Delhi's Dilshad Garden resulted in two deaths. The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, claimed the lives of resident Shashi and a vagabond, Ballu. Investigations are ongoing into illegal charging stations posing severe safety threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:29 IST
Fatal Fire: E-Rickshaw Charging Station Tragedy in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire at a residential e-rickshaw charging station in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden resulted in two fatalities, according to local authorities on Monday.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a residence in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were parked. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have ignited the blaze, leading to the deaths of Shashi, a 25-year-old resident, and Ballu, a 55-year-old vagabond.

Emergency services pinpointed the fire's origin and acted swiftly to contain it, averting further catastrophe. Police are examining illegal e-rickshaw charging stations across Delhi, which reportedly contribute to an annual financial loss of Rs 120 crore and pose significant safety hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025