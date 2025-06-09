Left Menu

E-Khata Mandatory for Building Approvals in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made E-Khata mandatory for building plan approvals starting July 1. This digital property certificate streamlines ownership verification, bypassing traditional checks. Preliminary approvals will be managed under a 'Trust & Verify' system, with BBMP using EoDB-OBPS software for plan submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant change to streamline property approvals, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao announced that E-Khata would become compulsory for building plan approvals starting July 1. This electronic property certificate serves as a crucial document, recording ownership details in an online database.

BBMP officials highlighted the departure from the traditional method of sending property ownership records to the Revenue Department for verification. Instead, a 'Trust & Verify' approach will be employed where assistant directors (town planning) will now oversee preliminary plan approvals, delivering swift responses.

The BBMP also stated that their existing online building plan approval is facilitated through the EoDB-OBPS software. Additionally, the E-Aasthi software has allowed properties within BBMP limits to already access E-Khatas, further enhancing the efficiency of the process, according to a BBMP release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

