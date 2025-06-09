E-Khata Mandatory for Building Approvals in Bengaluru

In a significant change to streamline property approvals, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao announced that E-Khata would become compulsory for building plan approvals starting July 1. This electronic property certificate serves as a crucial document, recording ownership details in an online database.

BBMP officials highlighted the departure from the traditional method of sending property ownership records to the Revenue Department for verification. Instead, a 'Trust & Verify' approach will be employed where assistant directors (town planning) will now oversee preliminary plan approvals, delivering swift responses.

The BBMP also stated that their existing online building plan approval is facilitated through the EoDB-OBPS software. Additionally, the E-Aasthi software has allowed properties within BBMP limits to already access E-Khatas, further enhancing the efficiency of the process, according to a BBMP release.

(With inputs from agencies.)