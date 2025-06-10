Chinese Scientist Arrested for Biological Material Smuggling at Detroit Airport

A Chinese scientist has been detained on charges of attempting to smuggle biological materials into the U.S., authorities revealed on Monday. The arrest took place at the Detroit airport, marking the second such incident in recent days. The FBI claims the scientist sent worm-related materials to colleagues at the University of Michigan, necessitating government permits.

The detained individual, currently pursuing an advanced degree in Wuhan, arrived in the U.S. with plans of completing a year-long project at the same university. The FBI stated the suspect's shipments, including an envelope hidden inside a book, were seized last year and again earlier this year.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the biological materials pose any danger. However, US Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr has emphasized that these actions potentially threaten national security. Last week, another case surfaced involving two Chinese scientists conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus. One was denied entry at Detroit airport and returned to China, while the other currently remains in custody.

