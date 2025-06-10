Left Menu

Chinese Scientist Arrested for Biological Material Smuggling at Detroit Airport

A Chinese scientist was detained at Detroit airport for allegedly smuggling biological materials to the University of Michigan, in breach of U.S. import guidelines. The FBI intercepted shipments of worm-related materials that require permits, with one shipment hidden inside a book. The case follows other similar recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:02 IST
Chinese Scientist Arrested for Biological Material Smuggling at Detroit Airport
Scientist
  • Country:
  • United States

A Chinese scientist has been detained on charges of attempting to smuggle biological materials into the U.S., authorities revealed on Monday. The arrest took place at the Detroit airport, marking the second such incident in recent days. The FBI claims the scientist sent worm-related materials to colleagues at the University of Michigan, necessitating government permits.

The detained individual, currently pursuing an advanced degree in Wuhan, arrived in the U.S. with plans of completing a year-long project at the same university. The FBI stated the suspect's shipments, including an envelope hidden inside a book, were seized last year and again earlier this year.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the biological materials pose any danger. However, US Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr has emphasized that these actions potentially threaten national security. Last week, another case surfaced involving two Chinese scientists conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus. One was denied entry at Detroit airport and returned to China, while the other currently remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025