High Seas Treaty: A New Era of Ocean Protection Awaits

Eighteen countries recently ratified the High Seas Treaty, bringing total endorsements to 49, just shy of the 60 needed for it to become enforceable. This surge in support emerged during the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, signaling a potential major shift in global ocean governance.

The treaty, formally known as the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, is the first of its kind, tackling marine biodiversity protection in international waters. These areas, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the ocean, face mounting pressure from overfishing and climate change.

Once 60 ratifications are achieved, protective measures can begin. With 49 ratifications accomplished, hopes are high for completing the process, possibly marking 2025 as a pivotal year for ocean conservation. Experts underline a global effort is essential for the treaty's success, fostering stronger international cooperative actions.

