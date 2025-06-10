Conquering Heights: The Engineering Marvel of the Chenab Railway Bridge

In a feat of engineering audacity, Afcons Infrastructure has realized the world's highest single-arch railway bridge, towering 359 meters above the river in the formidable Himalayan terrain. This engineering marvel, higher than the Eiffel Tower, firmly connects the Kashmir Valley with the Indian subcontinent, marking a significant milestone for Indian railways.

The 1.3 km Chenab Railway Bridge, a part of India's Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, is designed for a 120-year lifespan and withstands extreme conditions, including 266 km/h winds and seismic forces from Zone-V earthquakes. It is India's first blast-resistant railway bridge, fortified with built-in redundancy features enhancement.

Afcons leveraged sophisticated technologies, utilizing the largest-capacity crossbar cable cranes for construction in this geologically challenging region. The project introduced several Indian Railways' firsts, including Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing for welds and incremental launching of deck structures, setting new standards in engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)