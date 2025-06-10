Left Menu

Bihar's Pioneering Wetland Conservation: Nathmalpur Bhagad's Revival

The Bihar government launches a landmark conservation project for the Nathmalpur Bhagad wetland in Bhojpur district. The project, fully funded by the central government under the Namami Gange Mission-II, aims at sustainably managing the wetland by integrating biodiversity values into development planning over the next four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:45 IST
Bihar's Pioneering Wetland Conservation: Nathmalpur Bhagad's Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has embarked on a groundbreaking endeavor to preserve the Nathmalpur Bhagad wetland located in Bhojpur district. This initiative marks the first of its kind in the state to receive full financial backing from the central government.

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) of Bihar received approval on June 2 to move forward with the conservation efforts under the Namami Gange Mission-II. Scheduled from 2025-2029, the project will span two phases with DEFCC leading the implementation.

The initiative highlights Bihar's commitment to enhancing sustainable management of local wetlands, utilizing advanced hydrological practices, and aligning with local and international conservation policies. This project sets a precedent for future wetland conservation strategies across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025