Bihar's Pioneering Wetland Conservation: Nathmalpur Bhagad's Revival

The Bihar government has embarked on a groundbreaking endeavor to preserve the Nathmalpur Bhagad wetland located in Bhojpur district. This initiative marks the first of its kind in the state to receive full financial backing from the central government.

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) of Bihar received approval on June 2 to move forward with the conservation efforts under the Namami Gange Mission-II. Scheduled from 2025-2029, the project will span two phases with DEFCC leading the implementation.

The initiative highlights Bihar's commitment to enhancing sustainable management of local wetlands, utilizing advanced hydrological practices, and aligning with local and international conservation policies. This project sets a precedent for future wetland conservation strategies across the state.

