Axiom-4 Mission Set to Launch Amid Weather Challenges

SpaceX, NASA, and Axiom Space teams remain vigilant as they monitor weather conditions at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, where Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others prepare for their International Space Station journey.

SpaceX Vice President William Gerstenmaier disclosed that engineers have addressed Falcon-9 rocket issues revealed during a static fire test. These repairs aim to mitigate a discovered locks leak and resolve an engine thrust vector control problem in time for the upcoming launch.

The Axiom-4 mission, impacted by adverse weather conditions, is now slated to lift off on Wednesday. Despite the delay, confidence remains high, with additional launch windows available through the end of June should further postponements occur.