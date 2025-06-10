Axiom-4 Mission Set to Launch Amid Weather Challenges
The Axiom-4 mission, involving astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and supported by SpaceX, Axiom Space, and NASA, faces weather-related delays. Originally scheduled for June 10, the launch is now targeted for June 11. Engineers are addressing technical snags in the Falcon-9 rocket to ensure a successful departure to the ISS.
- Country:
- India
SpaceX, NASA, and Axiom Space teams remain vigilant as they monitor weather conditions at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, where Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others prepare for their International Space Station journey.
SpaceX Vice President William Gerstenmaier disclosed that engineers have addressed Falcon-9 rocket issues revealed during a static fire test. These repairs aim to mitigate a discovered locks leak and resolve an engine thrust vector control problem in time for the upcoming launch.
The Axiom-4 mission, impacted by adverse weather conditions, is now slated to lift off on Wednesday. Despite the delay, confidence remains high, with additional launch windows available through the end of June should further postponements occur.
ALSO READ
Federal Workforce Cuts Leave Florida Navigation Response Team Unstaffed for Hurricane Season
India's Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Lead Pioneering Space Nutrition Experiments on ISS
Axiom Space mission to ISS, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, pushed to June 10: Axiom Space spokesperson.
Axiom Space Mission: Journey to the Stars with Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Shubhanshu Shukla Ventures into Space: India's Pioneering Journey