Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission Set to Launch Amid Weather Challenges

The Axiom-4 mission, involving astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and supported by SpaceX, Axiom Space, and NASA, faces weather-related delays. Originally scheduled for June 10, the launch is now targeted for June 11. Engineers are addressing technical snags in the Falcon-9 rocket to ensure a successful departure to the ISS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:40 IST
Axiom-4 Mission Set to Launch Amid Weather Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SpaceX, NASA, and Axiom Space teams remain vigilant as they monitor weather conditions at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, where Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others prepare for their International Space Station journey.

SpaceX Vice President William Gerstenmaier disclosed that engineers have addressed Falcon-9 rocket issues revealed during a static fire test. These repairs aim to mitigate a discovered locks leak and resolve an engine thrust vector control problem in time for the upcoming launch.

The Axiom-4 mission, impacted by adverse weather conditions, is now slated to lift off on Wednesday. Despite the delay, confidence remains high, with additional launch windows available through the end of June should further postponements occur.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025