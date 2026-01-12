Left Menu

Future Makers: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Youth to Dream Big

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla encouraged Indian youth to dream big and strive towards achieving national goals. Addressing NCC cadets at Delhi Cantonment, he urged persistence despite failures and highlighted India's ambitious space aspirations. Shukla, fresh from an International Space Station mission, reiterated his call for collective effort towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:50 IST
Future Makers: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Youth to Dream Big
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, hailed as a 'future maker,' called on Indian youth to take ownership of their dreams and contribute towards national aspirations like spaceflight missions. His remarks came during a visit to the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp in Delhi, where he interacted with the cadets.

Shukla emphasized perseverance, urging the young audience not to let failures deter them. He drew from his experience as a mission pilot on the International Space Station (ISS), underscoring the significance of collective effort in achieving India's goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Expressing confidence in the nation's youth, Shukla encouraged them to aim for significant national milestones. India's space vision includes ambitions like establishing the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and landing an Indian on the Moon by 2040. He stressed that these dreams require cohesive action and personal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026