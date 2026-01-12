Future Makers: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Youth to Dream Big

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, hailed as a 'future maker,' called on Indian youth to take ownership of their dreams and contribute towards national aspirations like spaceflight missions. His remarks came during a visit to the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp in Delhi, where he interacted with the cadets.

Shukla emphasized perseverance, urging the young audience not to let failures deter them. He drew from his experience as a mission pilot on the International Space Station (ISS), underscoring the significance of collective effort in achieving India's goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Expressing confidence in the nation's youth, Shukla encouraged them to aim for significant national milestones. India's space vision includes ambitions like establishing the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and landing an Indian on the Moon by 2040. He stressed that these dreams require cohesive action and personal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)