Future Makers: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Youth to Dream Big
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla encouraged Indian youth to dream big and strive towards achieving national goals. Addressing NCC cadets at Delhi Cantonment, he urged persistence despite failures and highlighted India's ambitious space aspirations. Shukla, fresh from an International Space Station mission, reiterated his call for collective effort towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.
- Country:
- India
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, hailed as a 'future maker,' called on Indian youth to take ownership of their dreams and contribute towards national aspirations like spaceflight missions. His remarks came during a visit to the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp in Delhi, where he interacted with the cadets.
Shukla emphasized perseverance, urging the young audience not to let failures deter them. He drew from his experience as a mission pilot on the International Space Station (ISS), underscoring the significance of collective effort in achieving India's goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
Expressing confidence in the nation's youth, Shukla encouraged them to aim for significant national milestones. India's space vision includes ambitions like establishing the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and landing an Indian on the Moon by 2040. He stressed that these dreams require cohesive action and personal accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viksit Bharat: Shaping India's Future Through Youth Dialogue
Astronaut Inspires Future Generations: Embracing Dreams for a Viksit Bharat
Rajnath Singh Urges Youth to Propel India Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
Railways on Track to Viksit Bharat: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Vision for Future
Governor Shukla flags off Himachal Pradesh delegation for 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'