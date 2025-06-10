Major Boost for Rural Connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed his gratitude towards the central government for approving 316 road projects in the Union Territory. These projects, sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), amount to over Rs 4,200 crore.

Governor Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister of Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a social media post for the sizable investment. He noted that Jammu and Kashmir is leading the states and union territories in securing such significant funding under the PMGSY-IV.

The sanctioned projects will add 1781 kilometers of road, significantly enhancing rural connectivity. This development is expected to bring prosperity to remote areas by connecting 390 eligible habitations, each with a population exceeding 250.

