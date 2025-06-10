Project MISHTI: A Sweet Endeavor to Save Mangroves

Union minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the strategic Project MISHTI, which aims to protect mangroves in India's coastal regions, including Sunderbans. Speaking at a press conference marking the Narendra Modi government's 11th year in power, Yadav highlighted the initiative's role as a bio-shield against natural disasters.

Introduced in the 2023-24 Union budget, Project MISHTI stands for Mangrove Initiative for Shoretime Habitats & Tangible Incomes. Developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the initiative focuses on afforestation efforts along the coastline, intending to safeguard regions from frequent cyclones.

Yadav further discussed the 'National Programme Resolution Environment,' a comprehensive plan targeting environmental protection by reducing carbon emissions. Initiatives like energy conservation, proper waste management, and increased electric and CNG buses aim to create cleaner and greener urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)