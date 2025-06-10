Left Menu

Project MISHTI: A Sweet Endeavor to Save Mangroves

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the Project MISHTI initiative, which targets the conservation of mangroves along India's coastline, including the Sunderbans. Announced in the 2023-24 Union budget, the project acts as a natural shield against calamities. Additionally, it emphasizes reducing carbon footprints and enhancing green initiatives nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:12 IST
Project MISHTI: A Sweet Endeavor to Save Mangroves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the strategic Project MISHTI, which aims to protect mangroves in India's coastal regions, including Sunderbans. Speaking at a press conference marking the Narendra Modi government's 11th year in power, Yadav highlighted the initiative's role as a bio-shield against natural disasters.

Introduced in the 2023-24 Union budget, Project MISHTI stands for Mangrove Initiative for Shoretime Habitats & Tangible Incomes. Developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the initiative focuses on afforestation efforts along the coastline, intending to safeguard regions from frequent cyclones.

Yadav further discussed the 'National Programme Resolution Environment,' a comprehensive plan targeting environmental protection by reducing carbon emissions. Initiatives like energy conservation, proper waste management, and increased electric and CNG buses aim to create cleaner and greener urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025