Devastation in Kharkiv: Drone Assaults Leave City in Turmoil
A devastating drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in at least two deaths and 54 injuries, including children. The nighttime raid, involving 17 drones, caused fires and widespread damage. Despite Russia's recent intensified bombings, Kharkiv's resilience remains unbroken amid the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:52 IST
A harrowing Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, unfolded in the dead of night, claiming at least two lives and injuring 54 people, including children, according to regional officials.
The assault involved 17 drones, which ignited fires across 15 units of a five-storey apartment building and inflicted substantial damage throughout the city, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
The attack is part of a pattern of intensified bombings by Russia, purportedly in retaliation to recent Ukrainian offensives, with both nations denying civilian targets, despite the heavy civilian toll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
