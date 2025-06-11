Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission Delayed: SpaceX Falcon-9 Rocket Faces Liquid Oxygen Leak

The Axiom-4 mission, initially set to carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and crew to the International Space Station, has been postponed due to a liquid oxygen leak in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. The launch, originally scheduled for June 11, awaits repairs and further testing before proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:19 IST
Axiom-4 Mission Delayed: SpaceX Falcon-9 Rocket Faces Liquid Oxygen Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, featuring Indian Gaganyatri astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed due to technical troubles with the Falcon-9 rocket. A leak during pre-launch checks necessitated repairs, delaying the mission initially slated for June 11.

SpaceX paused the Falcon-9 launch, citing a liquid oxygen leak discovered in post-static inspections. The delay was announced after a failed seven-second hot test. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan highlighted that repair and validation tests are underway.

Additional maintenance is required after SpaceX's Gerstenmaier reported unresolved issues from previous flight booster refurbishments, necessitating further troubleshooting and installation of mitigative measures.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025