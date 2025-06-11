Axiom-4 Mission Delayed: SpaceX Falcon-9 Rocket Faces Liquid Oxygen Leak

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, featuring Indian Gaganyatri astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed due to technical troubles with the Falcon-9 rocket. A leak during pre-launch checks necessitated repairs, delaying the mission initially slated for June 11.

SpaceX paused the Falcon-9 launch, citing a liquid oxygen leak discovered in post-static inspections. The delay was announced after a failed seven-second hot test. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan highlighted that repair and validation tests are underway.

Additional maintenance is required after SpaceX's Gerstenmaier reported unresolved issues from previous flight booster refurbishments, necessitating further troubleshooting and installation of mitigative measures.