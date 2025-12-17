Mystery Arson in Sidhrawali: Vehicles Set Ablaze in Early Morning Attack

In a shocking act of arson, two vehicles parked outside a residence in Sidhrawali village were deliberately set on fire by a masked assailant early Tuesday morning, as per police reports.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the home of owner Raman Yadav, who believes that a longstanding rivalry with a local family might be to blame. The fire, which also damaged part of the house, was subdued by a police and fire brigade team.

An FIR has been filed, and police are examining footage to identify the suspect. Yadav recalled previous vandalism to his property, suspecting the involvement of local residents Shubhash and his sister Babli.