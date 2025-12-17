Left Menu

Mystery Arson in Sidhrawali: Vehicles Set Ablaze in Early Morning Attack

Two vehicles in Sidhrawali village were set on fire by a masked individual early Tuesday. CCTV footage captured the arsonist in action. The owner, Raman Yadav, suspects personal enmity with a local family could be a motive. An FIR was registered and police investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:47 IST
Mystery Arson in Sidhrawali: Vehicles Set Ablaze in Early Morning Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking act of arson, two vehicles parked outside a residence in Sidhrawali village were deliberately set on fire by a masked assailant early Tuesday morning, as per police reports.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the home of owner Raman Yadav, who believes that a longstanding rivalry with a local family might be to blame. The fire, which also damaged part of the house, was subdued by a police and fire brigade team.

An FIR has been filed, and police are examining footage to identify the suspect. Yadav recalled previous vandalism to his property, suspecting the involvement of local residents Shubhash and his sister Babli.

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025