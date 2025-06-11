Rumble in Taiwan: Earthquake Strikes Near Hualien
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan late Tuesday. The quake's epicenter was about 71 km south of Hualien City at a depth of 31.1 km. Buildings shook in Taipei, but no major damage was reported. Hualien, located on the less populated eastern side, is frequently affected by quakes.
11-06-2025
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake's epicenter was located about 71 kilometers south of Hualien City at a depth of 31.1 kilometers, the agency reported.
While the island's western side is densely populated, Hualien is not, and buildings shook in the capital, Taipei, but officials reported no major damage.
