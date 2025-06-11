Britain's Bold Move: £9.4 Billion Investment in Carbon Capture Technology
Britain plans to invest £9.4 billion ($12.73 billion) in carbon capture technology, according to government documents released. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves shared these near-term spending plans, including projects like Acorn in Scotland and Viking in northeast England.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has announced a hefty investment of £9.4 billion ($12.73 billion) into technology aimed at capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions. Details of this investment were revealed in government documents published on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Rachel Reeves outlined these near-term spending plans, highlighting several key projects that will be funded under this initiative. Among these are the Acorn project, located in Scotland, and the Viking project, based in the north east of England.
This considerable financial commitment underscores the nation's determination to tackle carbon emissions and transition towards greener technology solutions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Francois Bayrou's Bold Proposal to Rescue French Finances
India's Microfinance Sector: Navigating Challenges Towards Renewed Growth
Marwadi Chandarana Brokers Acquires Majority Stake in TruCap Finance
Fintech Innovations Driving Financial Inclusivity for MSMEs, Says Finance Minister
Unlocking Green Finance: How Africa Can Attract Investment for Climate Solutions