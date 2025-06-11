Britain's Bold Move: £9.4 Billion Investment in Carbon Capture Technology

Britain has announced a hefty investment of £9.4 billion ($12.73 billion) into technology aimed at capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions. Details of this investment were revealed in government documents published on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves outlined these near-term spending plans, highlighting several key projects that will be funded under this initiative. Among these are the Acorn project, located in Scotland, and the Viking project, based in the north east of England.

This considerable financial commitment underscores the nation's determination to tackle carbon emissions and transition towards greener technology solutions.