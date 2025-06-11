Left Menu

Britain's Bold Move: £9.4 Billion Investment in Carbon Capture Technology

Britain plans to invest £9.4 billion ($12.73 billion) in carbon capture technology, according to government documents released. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves shared these near-term spending plans, including projects like Acorn in Scotland and Viking in northeast England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:13 IST
Britain's Bold Move: £9.4 Billion Investment in Carbon Capture Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has announced a hefty investment of £9.4 billion ($12.73 billion) into technology aimed at capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions. Details of this investment were revealed in government documents published on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves outlined these near-term spending plans, highlighting several key projects that will be funded under this initiative. Among these are the Acorn project, located in Scotland, and the Viking project, based in the north east of England.

This considerable financial commitment underscores the nation's determination to tackle carbon emissions and transition towards greener technology solutions.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025