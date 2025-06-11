Safeguarding Chilika: Towards Sustainable Fisheries and Ecosystems

In a concerted effort to address the pressing environmental challenges faced by Chilika Lake, the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Chilika Development Authority (CDA), and the Sustainable Seafood Network of India (SSNI) organized a pivotal workshop. Titled 'Towards Healthy Aquatic Ecosystems: Ensuring the Sustainability of Chilika Lake', the workshop coincided with World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

Held at the CIFRI Barrackpore premises, the workshop brought together a diverse group of stakeholders including scientists, policymakers, industry experts, and community leaders. They deliberated on critical issues like pollution, biodiversity loss, and overfishing, which pose significant threats to food security and local livelihoods, according to an official statement.

The event underscored the urgency of restoring the diminishing Hilsa population through sustainable fisheries management. Participants advocated for scientific and policy-driven solutions such as the Marine Stewardship Council's (MSC) certification to ensure responsible fishing and conservation practices, which could secure the ecological and economic future of the Chilika region.