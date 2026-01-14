BJP's VB-G RAM G Workshops: Paving the Way for Grassroots Empowerment

The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has concluded a series of zonal workshops focused on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), also known as VB-G RAM-G. These workshops are a strategic push for improving grassroots awareness and implementation of the rural employment scheme.

Conducted across Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit, and Tirap zones, the workshops reached party members and stakeholders in every district. With VB-G RAM-G replacing the older MGNREGA scheme, the workshops highlighted the program's aims of employment security, rural self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Prominent leaders like Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein have already outlined how VB-G RAM G would drive job creation and sustainable livelihoods. The initiative is part of the BJP's broader strategy to support India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, focusing on job guarantees and rural upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)