Left Menu

BJP's VB-G RAM G Workshops: Paving the Way for Grassroots Empowerment

The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh conducted statewide zonal workshops on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). The initiative aims to raise grassroots awareness and promote the implementation of a new rural employment scheme, replacing MGNREGA, focusing on job security, self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:07 IST
BJP's VB-G RAM G Workshops: Paving the Way for Grassroots Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has concluded a series of zonal workshops focused on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), also known as VB-G RAM-G. These workshops are a strategic push for improving grassroots awareness and implementation of the rural employment scheme.

Conducted across Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit, and Tirap zones, the workshops reached party members and stakeholders in every district. With VB-G RAM-G replacing the older MGNREGA scheme, the workshops highlighted the program's aims of employment security, rural self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Prominent leaders like Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein have already outlined how VB-G RAM G would drive job creation and sustainable livelihoods. The initiative is part of the BJP's broader strategy to support India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, focusing on job guarantees and rural upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

 Pakistan
2
Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

 India
3
MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

 Global
4
Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026