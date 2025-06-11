Left Menu

Heatwave Alert: Rising Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

The lower hills of Himachal Pradesh continue to experience heatwave conditions despite a minor drop in temperatures. An orange warning is in effect for Una and Kullu, while a yellow warning targets other districts. The Meteorological Centre predicts a rise in temperatures followed by potential relief through thunderstorms and light rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:25 IST
Heatwave Alert: Rising Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions persist in Himachal Pradesh's lower hills as temperatures remain high despite a slight drop on Wednesday.

Una recorded the state's peak temperature at 43.5°C, a slight decrease from the previous day. Forecasts predict rising temperatures over the next few days, with warnings of severe heat in Una and Kullu districts on June 12.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in several districts, offering potential respite from the heat. The weather is anticipated to remain mostly dry, with some rainfall predicted between June 15 and 17.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025