Heatwave Alert: Rising Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Heatwave conditions persist in Himachal Pradesh's lower hills as temperatures remain high despite a slight drop on Wednesday.

Una recorded the state's peak temperature at 43.5°C, a slight decrease from the previous day. Forecasts predict rising temperatures over the next few days, with warnings of severe heat in Una and Kullu districts on June 12.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in several districts, offering potential respite from the heat. The weather is anticipated to remain mostly dry, with some rainfall predicted between June 15 and 17.