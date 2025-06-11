Heatwave Alert: Rising Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
The lower hills of Himachal Pradesh continue to experience heatwave conditions despite a minor drop in temperatures. An orange warning is in effect for Una and Kullu, while a yellow warning targets other districts. The Meteorological Centre predicts a rise in temperatures followed by potential relief through thunderstorms and light rainfall.
Heatwave conditions persist in Himachal Pradesh's lower hills as temperatures remain high despite a slight drop on Wednesday.
Una recorded the state's peak temperature at 43.5°C, a slight decrease from the previous day. Forecasts predict rising temperatures over the next few days, with warnings of severe heat in Una and Kullu districts on June 12.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in several districts, offering potential respite from the heat. The weather is anticipated to remain mostly dry, with some rainfall predicted between June 15 and 17.
