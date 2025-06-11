Haryana's Irrigation Department Under Scrutiny Amid Construction Material Failures

In a significant development, Haryana's Irrigation Department faces scrutiny after 18 out of 48 construction material samples failed quality tests. These lapses have led to 80 officials being charge-sheeted, underscoring the government's stance on maintaining construction standards.

Haryana's Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Shruti Choudhry, confirmed that officials ranging from Junior Engineers to Chief Engineers are facing disciplinary actions. She emphasized the state's commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and promised accountability in all projects.

Highlighting the role of the vigilance wing, Choudhry mentioned raids and sample collections after numerous complaints. She also touched on the Kishau Dam project's importance, set to supply Haryana with much-needed water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)