Delhi Sizzles: Record Heatwave Grips the Capital
Delhi is sweltering under a severe heatwave, prompting a red alert for residents. Temperatures soared up to 45 degrees Celsius, exacerbated by high humidity, raising the heat index to a staggering 51.9 degrees. Relief is expected after June 13 with potential rain and dipping temperatures.
Delhi residents are enduring an oppressive heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius across the city, resulting in the issuance of a red alert. The intense conditions have been made worse by a high heat index of 51.9 degrees Celsius, factoring in humidity levels ranging from 31% to 73%.
The India Meteorological Department noted temperature anomalies up by three to four degrees Celsius above normal ranges, predicting continuation until June 12. Relief is expected with a potential western disturbance from June 13, possibly bringing rain and lower temperatures.
Delhi's Air Quality Index remains in the 'poor' category at 245, adding to residents' woes. The IMD advises people to stay hydrated and avoid the sun, anticipating more manageable conditions from mid-June as temperatures are forecasted to dip slightly following expected rainfall.
