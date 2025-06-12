The Oakmont Country Club, renowned for hosting the U.S. Open Golf Championship, is home to a singular landmark: its sole remaining interior American elm tree. This tree, not known for influencing play, stands out as a sanctuary amid fairways stripped of trees during efforts to restore Oakmont's original links-style identity.

Historically, thousands of trees were planted at Oakmont, transforming the course into a parkland-style layout. However, in a return to founder Henry C. Fownes' vision, a significant number of trees were removed, leaving just this one elm—a departure from Oakmont's lush past.

More than a mere placeholder, the elm provides a cooling oasis for visitors like Rocco Jerrome, a young golf enthusiast seeking shade while awaiting autographs at this prestigious event. As such, it stands as a testament to nature's enduring presence and the balance between history and modernity on the greens.

