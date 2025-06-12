Left Menu

The Lone Elm: Oakmont's Hidden Gem Amidst U.S. Open Buzz

At the Oakmont Country Club's U.S. Open, a singular American elm tree garners attention for providing shade to sunbaked spectators. Unlike Oakmont's famed Church Pews Bunker, this lone tree offers respite and continuity amid the club's historical evolution from a tree-laden parkland course to its original links-style design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:06 IST
The Lone Elm: Oakmont's Hidden Gem Amidst U.S. Open Buzz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Oakmont Country Club, renowned for hosting the U.S. Open Golf Championship, is home to a singular landmark: its sole remaining interior American elm tree. This tree, not known for influencing play, stands out as a sanctuary amid fairways stripped of trees during efforts to restore Oakmont's original links-style identity.

Historically, thousands of trees were planted at Oakmont, transforming the course into a parkland-style layout. However, in a return to founder Henry C. Fownes' vision, a significant number of trees were removed, leaving just this one elm—a departure from Oakmont's lush past.

More than a mere placeholder, the elm provides a cooling oasis for visitors like Rocco Jerrome, a young golf enthusiast seeking shade while awaiting autographs at this prestigious event. As such, it stands as a testament to nature's enduring presence and the balance between history and modernity on the greens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025