The Lone Elm: Oakmont's Hidden Gem Amidst U.S. Open Buzz
At the Oakmont Country Club's U.S. Open, a singular American elm tree garners attention for providing shade to sunbaked spectators. Unlike Oakmont's famed Church Pews Bunker, this lone tree offers respite and continuity amid the club's historical evolution from a tree-laden parkland course to its original links-style design.
The Oakmont Country Club, renowned for hosting the U.S. Open Golf Championship, is home to a singular landmark: its sole remaining interior American elm tree. This tree, not known for influencing play, stands out as a sanctuary amid fairways stripped of trees during efforts to restore Oakmont's original links-style identity.
Historically, thousands of trees were planted at Oakmont, transforming the course into a parkland-style layout. However, in a return to founder Henry C. Fownes' vision, a significant number of trees were removed, leaving just this one elm—a departure from Oakmont's lush past.
More than a mere placeholder, the elm provides a cooling oasis for visitors like Rocco Jerrome, a young golf enthusiast seeking shade while awaiting autographs at this prestigious event. As such, it stands as a testament to nature's enduring presence and the balance between history and modernity on the greens.
