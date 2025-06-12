Left Menu

Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Orange Alert and Holiday Announced

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka. An Orange alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada, prompting a holiday for educational institutions. Authorities have activated emergency response measures and advised the public against visiting water bodies. Dedicated relief centres and emergency contact lines have been established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:13 IST
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted sustained heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka, prompting an Orange alert in Dakshina Kannada district. Authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday due to severe weather conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner, Mullai Muhilan, has enforced emergency protocols under the Disaster Management Authority, ensuring continuous disaster management coordination. Parents are urged to keep children away from hazardous areas, and fisherfolk are warned against sea access.

Nodal officers remain on high alert, with dedicated centres ready to assist. The district control room is accessible via the emergency contact number provided for public use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

