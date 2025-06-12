Left Menu

Ocean Race Europe: Yachts Turned Floating Laboratories

This summer's Ocean Race Europe transforms yachts into floating laboratories collecting crucial oceanic data. The competition spans seven European ports from August 10 to September 20, aiming to enrich scientific understanding of the ocean's changing conditions while featuring elite ocean racing teams on IMOCA 60 and VO65 yachts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:05 IST
Ocean Race Europe: Yachts Turned Floating Laboratories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an innovative twist, this summer's Ocean Race Europe will see yachts double as floating laboratories, collecting crucial ocean data. As crews battle between seven iconic European ports, these vessels will gather information on water temperature, salinity, oxygen, CO2 levels, microplastics, and environmental DNA, the organizers have announced.

According to Lucy Hunt, Ocean Impact Director of The Ocean Race, the competition's new scientific dimension helps address the paucity of reliable ocean data, which is essential for understanding and mitigating the rapid changes impacting ocean health. The race embarks from Kiel, Germany, navigating through ports like Portsmouth and Porto, culminating in Montenegro's Boka Bay.

With over 4 million data points collected in previous events, Scientific Advisor Stefan Raimund highlights the expanded scope achievable by deploying various configurations of The Ocean Race Science Instruments aboard different yachts. The race showcases top-tier IMOCA 60 and VO65 yachts crewed by mixed-gender teams, underscoring both competitive and scientific objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025