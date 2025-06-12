Ocean Race Europe: Yachts Turned Floating Laboratories

In an innovative twist, this summer's Ocean Race Europe will see yachts double as floating laboratories, collecting crucial ocean data. As crews battle between seven iconic European ports, these vessels will gather information on water temperature, salinity, oxygen, CO2 levels, microplastics, and environmental DNA, the organizers have announced.

According to Lucy Hunt, Ocean Impact Director of The Ocean Race, the competition's new scientific dimension helps address the paucity of reliable ocean data, which is essential for understanding and mitigating the rapid changes impacting ocean health. The race embarks from Kiel, Germany, navigating through ports like Portsmouth and Porto, culminating in Montenegro's Boka Bay.

With over 4 million data points collected in previous events, Scientific Advisor Stefan Raimund highlights the expanded scope achievable by deploying various configurations of The Ocean Race Science Instruments aboard different yachts. The race showcases top-tier IMOCA 60 and VO65 yachts crewed by mixed-gender teams, underscoring both competitive and scientific objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)