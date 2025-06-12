Left Menu

Indonesia's Ambitious $80 Billion Seawall Project: A Global Call for Investment

Indonesia plans to construct a massive $80 billion seawall along Java's north coast to combat rising sea levels and flooding. President Prabowo Subianto seeks international investment for this 20-year project, extending 700 kilometers. The seawall aims to counteract land subsidence exacerbated by climate change.

Indonesia has unveiled an $80 billion plan to construct a lengthy seawall along the north coast of Java to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels and frequent flooding. President Prabowo Subianto extended an invitation to foreign investors to contribute to this expansive initiative.

Spanning from Banten to East Java, this ambitious project will stretch approximately 700 kilometers and is expected to take two decades to complete. The seawall stems from a 2014 initiative by Jakarta's government, aiming to protect the capital from environmental threats.

Speaking at an infrastructure event, Subianto emphasized the urgency of the mega project, citing threats to coastal communities. He also noted the accelerated rise in sea levels due to climate change and invited investment from nations like China and Japan as Jakarta faces challenges, including land subsidence.

